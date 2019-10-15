JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand started yesterday’s trading session on the backfoot. Recent rand weakness is attributed to the dragging effect that the troubled Turkish lira has had on emerging market risk appetite, while the local unit also endured some profit taking after recent gains according to NKC Research.

Yesterday also saw President Ramaphosa attempting to attract foreign investors by making some positive comments at the Financial Times Africa Summit, stating that the country is open to private participation, including openness to outside investment in ailing state-owned SAA. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.29 percent weaker at R14.79/$, after trading in a narrow range. The rand traded flat overnight. Expected range today R14.70/$ - R14.90/$.