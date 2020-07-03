WATCH: Rand trades flat overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The rand remained in positive territory as risk appetite rose after the US payrolls smashed estimates, while South Africa surprised with Q1 current account data revealing the first surplus in 17 years according to NKC Research.

The release of South Africa’s Q1 current account data was overshadowed by the US non-farm payrolls release (which we expected to rise by 4.2 million). Beneath the appealing veneer, the US labour market is still facing a net loss of 14.7 million job losses from the Global Coronavirus Recession. As encouraging as the net job flows have been, gross flows show a labour market that is still bleeding jobs – with initial claims for unemployment at 2.3 million last week. At the close of local trade the rand quoted 0.34 percent stronger at R16.97/$, after trading in range of R16.88/$ - R17.06/$. The rand traded flat overnight, and trade will likely be quiet today with an expected trading range of R16.80/$ - R17.10/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.54 percent) rose yesterday, in step with global stock markets, after US jobs data came out better than expected. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+2.24 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil