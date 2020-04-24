WATCH: Rand trades flat this morning as traders prepare for the long weekend

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency fluctuated in choppy trade as South Africans awaited President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address with abated breath according to NKC Research.

The address shed more light on the economic stimulus programme as well as details regarding the phased re-opening of the economy. In turn, the busy United States economic calendar was busiest of the week, with jobless claims taking centre stage and remaining near extraordinary levels. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.19 percent weaker at R18.99/$, after trading in range of R18.88/$ - R19.18/$. The rand was flat this morning as traders prepare for the long weekend. The expected range of the rand against of the dollar today is R18.75/$ - R19.35/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+3.10 percent) rallied yesterday, in step with global stock markets. Prominent gold mining firms, including Sibanye-Stillwater (+16.59 percent), Goldfields (+17.47 percent) and Harmony (+17.50 percent) capitalised on a higher gold price. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.36 percent) traded firmer.

Brent crude oil