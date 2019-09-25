File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - The rand saw a relatively tight trading range during the course of yesterday, with the local unit once again touching the R14.94/$ mark overnight according to Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions. Peregrine Treasury Solutions is a treasury management company.

We will be keeping an eye on new home sales from the US today, as well as the September 2019 Quarterly Bulletin from the South African Reserve Bank.

While some of the outcomes from the first day of debate at the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) will be noted today, markets will be specifically focusing on the US-Iran tension following last week’s drone attack on Saudi oil processing facilities.

The rand starts the day at R14.88/$, R16.36/€ and R18.54/£.