WATCH: Rand trades little changed overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency plunged as markets digested a wave of risk-off sentiment, amid deepening coronavirus concerns, piling into safe haven assets as Fed easing failed to soothe concerns with the unleashing of a series of urgent measures to restore normal market functioning, prevent liquidity shortages and ensure credit flow according to NKC Research.

In a surprise move, the Fed slashed the federal funds rate to the effective lower bound of 0-0.25 percent while announcing a new round of QE and emergency liquidity measures. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.29 percent weaker at R16.58/$, after trading in range of R16.30/$ - R16.74/$. The rand traded little changed overnight. Expected range today R16.35/$ - R16.85/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-8.32 percent) was hammered yesterday in global risk-off trade. Losses were widespread but large financial stocks (-10.59 percent) suffered the most. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-6.51 percent) traded deep in the red.

Brent crude oil