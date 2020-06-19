WATCH: Rand trades on a softer footing

JOHANNESBURG - The rand ebbed during the European session in the face of second-wave infection fears according to NKC Research.

On Thursday, the banking association director warned that the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio could hit 10 percent this year – the highest ever, smashing the 6 percent level recorded in 2009 – which is estimated to be around R400 billion worth of loans. In April, the NPL ratio stood at 4.3 percent. While the banking sector entered the pandemic with a strong capital position, the rapid deterioration in asset quality threatens to deplete capital buffers under a prolonged shock.

The ‘advanced level 3’ conditions announced on Wednesday evening represents government’s capitulation to cease the strict lockdown measures as more than 91 percent of respondents to a recent survey indicated concerns to meet monthly obligations. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.35 percent weaker at R17.45/$, after trading in range of R17.17/$ - R17.45/$. Expected range today R17.20/$ - R17.60/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.16 percent) eased somewhat yesterday but remains on track for a weekly (+0.56 percent) gain. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.06 percent) traded higher.