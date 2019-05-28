To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded on a weaker footing during the early European session as traders look forward towards the domestic political agenda – the delayed cabinet appointments – against a global backdrop of thin holiday trade according to NKC Research. Global sentiment remains downtrodden by US-Sino trade tensions. Our baseline projection places the South African unit at R14.34/$ by mid-year and easing only modestly in H2 to end the year at R14.38/$. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.5 percent weaker at R14.45/$, after trading in range of R14.39/$ - R14.48/$. The rand drifted lower overnight. Expected range today R14.35/$ - R14.55/$.

The JSE All Share (+0.1 percent) had a mixed session yesterday but manged to close in positive territory. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.3 percent) traded higher. In local news, Telkom (+4.1 percent was one of the day’s major gainers after it reported a 22.6 percent increase in full-year earnings, thanks to an upbeat performance in its mobile business.

The Brent oil price traded higher yesterday as Middle East tensions and Opec-led supply cuts lifted crude, offsetting trade war concerns. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 1.2 percent higher at $69.34pb. Crude prices traded flat during Asian trade this morning.

