JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand traded mostly sideways in the wake of Fitch Rating’s decision on Wednesday to maintain the sovereign credit rating according to NKC Research.

While remaining upbeat, the local unit digested international news dominated by the vote to impeach US President Donald Trump. On the economic calendar, currency markets looked towards US jobs data, with initial jobless claims falling by 18000 to 234000 in the week ended December 14, higher than our estimate of 222000 and the consensus call of 225000. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.07 percent stronger at R14.29/$, after trading in range of R14.19/$ - R14.29/$. The rand traded flat during early Asian trade this morning. Expected range today R14.10/$ - R14.35/$.