JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency was aided somewhat by thawing geopolitical tensions as traders digested mediocre data and a resumption of power cuts according to NKC Research.

Embattled power utility Eskom announced that load-shedding will continue into today, with the unpopular power rotation having resumed the previous weekend after South Africans enjoyed a festive period with the lights on. Domestic data failed to provide a basis for optimism, as manufacturing output fell by 3.6 percent y-o-y in November. Recent manufacturing and upcoming mining data may be a precursor to a dismal Q4 GDP reading. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.29 percent weaker at R14.19/$, after trading in range of R14.12/$ - R14.22/$. The rand traded steady overnight as traders look to important US jobs data due later. Expected range today R14.10/$ - R14.35/$.