JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency was pressured by risk-off sentiment as concerns surrounding the coronavirus compounded domestic woes according to NKC Research.

The IMF’s warning of a prolonged subdued growth outlook lingered while the power parastatal Eskom switched off the lights for rotational power shedding again on Friday. On the global front, there was little reaction to the busy data calendar. China’s manufacturing PMI was in line with expectations. Mixed Japanese data included stronger-than-expected industrial production and a lower-than-expected jobless rate. At the close of local trade, teh rand quoted 0.95 percent weaker at R14.93/$, after trading in range of R14.72/$ - R14.93/$. The rand traded steady overnight. Expected range today R14.90/$ - R15.10/$.