JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency was initially caught in a narrow range as negative momentum from the previous trading session tapered while simmering US-Sino trade tensions kept traders wary, but positive local confidence data for September provided some reprieve for the rand according to NKC Research.

At the close of local trade, the South African currency quoted 0.47 percent stronger at R15.20/$, after trading in range of R15.14/$ - R15.28/$. The rand traded stronger overnight. The expected range of the rand today is R15.00/$ - R15.35/$, as today’s August mining and manufacturing data is expected to produce mixed results