To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded stronger versus the greenback during European trade yesterday according to NKC Research. The South African currency tracked a stronger euro, which was supported by news that the EU and Italy have reached a budget deal. Emerging market currency, in general, were also stronger amid lower US bond yields ahead of the FOMC monetary policy announcement. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.1 percent stronger at R14.12/$, after trading in the range of R14.12/$ - R14.35/$. The rand pared gains overnight. Expected range today R14.15/$ - R14.45/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.6 percent) ended higher yesterday led by gains in large industrial (+2 percent) and retail (+1.4 percent) shares. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.5%) traded higher. In local news, gold mining shares such as Harmony (+8.1 percent) and Sibanye Gold (+0.7 percent) were lifted by a higher gold price.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price traded was little changed yesterday, following the previous session’s sell-off, amid growing pessimism over the global economy. At the close of local trade, the Brent oil price quoted 0.1 percent lower at $56.43/pb. Crude prices traded slightly lower during Asian trade this morning.

Like Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE