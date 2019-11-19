JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped as trading optimism waned after US-Sino trade-talk progress was drawn into question according to NKC Research.

Meanwhile, embattled SAA announced that some domestic flights will be temporarily cancelled as the national carrier grapples with a worker strike. In turn, Eskom announced that Andre de Ruyter will commence duties as Chief Executive in January 2020. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.65 percent weaker at R14.79/$, after trading in range of R14.69/$ - R14.83/$. The rand traded weaker overnight. In terms of the week ahead, rand behaviour will more than likely be guided by the Sarb’s rate-setting decision on Thursday, with expectations for a hold. Expected range today R14.75/$ - R15.00/$.