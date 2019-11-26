JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world.
The South African currency reversed initial gains yesterday as traders looked for trade deal clarity, while depressed sentiment owing to negative rating action by ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Friday evening put further pressure on the local South African unit according to NKC Research.
At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.60 percent weaker at R14.76/$, after trading in range of R14.66/$ - R14.79/$. The rand traded weaker overnight. Expected range today R14.65/$ - R14.90/$.
South African bourse
The JSE All Share (-0.02 percent) failed to track rising global stock indices yesterday, as large banking (-2.45 percent) and gold mining (-1.03 percent) stocks weighed on the bourse. The likes of AngloGold Ashanti (-2.06 percent) and Harmony (-1.4 percent) followed the gold price lower. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.47 percent) traded higher.