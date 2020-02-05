JOHANNESBURG - The rand took advantage of improving global risk sentiment although a heavy domestic calendar this month sets the scene for a volatile period ahead.

In the upcoming State of the Nation Address (Sona), prevailing economic conditions and recent political developments suggest the speech will not signal a seminal change in policy direction as one might have hoped for, but will rather be a mix-match of familiar themes, although perhaps dressed up in new clothes. The litmus test will however come with the budget address at the end of the month, which we anticipate will disappoint so as to force Moody’s hand into a cut to junk territory. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.74 percent stronger at R14.71/$, after trading in range of R14.72/$ - R14.92/$. The rand traded weaker overnight. Expected range today R14.70/$ - R14.95/$.