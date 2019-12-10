JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency whipsawed during yesterday’s European session as markets reacted to the implementation of yet more load shedding according to NKC Research.

While the rand is supported by carry-trade appeal, traders remained cautious as the December 15 US-Sino trade deadline approaches. That said, the day’s big move occurred in after-hours trading when Eskom unexpectedly announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding, which caused the rand to plummet. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.19 percent stronger at R14.58/$, after trading in range of R14.57/$ - R14.66/$. Looking ahead, Eskom’s woes will place pressure on the rand, with a slew of data – inflation, retail sales, mining and manufacturing production – set for release over the course of the week, which is likely to confirm that the economy is stuck in a rut. Expected range today R14.60/$ - R14.80/$.