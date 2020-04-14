WATCH: Rand volatility continues as world frets over growth

JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world. The latest Forex news is on hand to help you. Get the global market foreign exchange rates now including the Rand to Dollar rate, Rand to Euro rate as well as the Rand to Pound rate We also have the up to date gold, silver and platinum commodity statistics. The World market news including the Nikkei, Dow Jones and the Dax is at your fingertips and the most recent financial news is available here too. Volatility in the rand endures as the Easter weekend comes to an end, trading between R18.04 and R18.14/$ during the early hours of this morning, following a retracement to R17.90 late last week according to Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

The oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has come to an end, while the world is still concerned about the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on economic growth, with many countries still enduring some form of lockdown.

Chinese imports, exports and trade balance information are due for release today, which is likely to give some direction to the rand, at least in the short term.

The rand is trading at R18.06 against the dollar, R19.76 against the pound and R22.67 against the Euro.





