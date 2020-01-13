JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency was pressured by weak production figures although a recovery in sentiment amid easing geopolitical tensions provided some support during the European session according to NKC Research.

The local unit buckled under weak manufacturing data and a resumption of load-shedding this week, worsened by a pessimistic World Bank growth forecast for 2020. Friday’s economic calendar was focused on the release of key US jobs data. Non-farm payrolls advanced by a healthy 145000 in December, slightly below expectations. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.29 percent weaker at R14.25/$, after trading in range of R14.16/$ - R14.25/$. The rand traded steady during early Asian trade. Expected range today R14.20/$ - R14.45/$.