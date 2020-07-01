WATCH: Rand weakens amid cautious trading

JOHANNEBURG - The South African rand dipped in cautious trade ahead of a busy economic calendar this week, which kicked off with the Q1 GDP release according to NKC Research.

While the first quarter growth figures beat expectations – with a contraction of 2 percent q-o-q smashing the analyst forecast of around -4 percent q-o-q – sentiment remained weak as Covid-19 infections soared across the country. Weak trade and fiscal figures are expected to keep the local unit on the back foot over the short term, especially against a global backdrop of second-wave fears. South Africa’s real GDP is projected to return to pre-crisis levels only by 2023, at the earliest, with our baseline projection pointing towards a contraction of 9.1 percent this year. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.35 percent weaker at R17.36/$, after trading in range of R17.25/$ - R17.41/$. The rand was stable overnight, today’s expected range is R17.20/$ - R17.50/$.

South Arican bourse

The JSE All Share struggled to gain a solid footing yesterday, as large financial (-0.72 percent) stocks weighed. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.11 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil