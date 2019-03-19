File image: IOL



JOHANNESBURG - The rand whipsawed lower yesterday amid ongoing power outages across the country according to NKC Research. Meanwhile, broad-based greenback weakness in anticipation of a market-supportive Fed lifted high yielding and commodity-linked currencies. With the spotlight this week on the FOMC meeting, we expect some guidance pointing towards a rate increase in Q3 2019. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.1 percent weaker at R14.43/$, after trading in range of R14.36/$ - R14.48/$. The rand traded little changed overnight. Expected range today R14.30/$ - R14.50/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.3 percent) ended higher yesterday, led by gains across the board. Technology (+2.8 percent) and mining (+2.1 percent) shares provided the biggest boost. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.1 percent) traded higher. In local news, Steinhoff (+7.1 percent) shares ended in positive territory after company chairman and major shareholder Christo Wiese said yesterday that he is open to negotiations over his $4bn claim against embattled retailer.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price traded higher yesterday as Opec-led supply cuts pushed crude beyond the $67pb level. At the close of local trade, the Brent oil price quoted 0.7 percent higher at $67.57pb. Crude prices rose during Asian trade.

