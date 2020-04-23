WATCH: Rand whipsaws to end little changed

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency applauded a bazooka stimulus programme unveiled by President Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening, but surrendered these gains as the greenback advanced across the board according to NKC Research.

Domestic markets reacted broadly favourably to South Africa’s proposed R500 billion rescue package, which will draw on low-interest funding from multilateral organisation and a repurposing of the domestic budget. All eyes will be on the unveiling of additional details surrounding the rescue package and lockdown restrictions due this evening. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted unchanged at R18.93/$, after trading in range of R18.72/$ - R19.06/$. The rand traded steady overnight. Expected range today R18.70/$ - R19.20/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.01 percent) ended higher yesterday on the back of government’s support measures and an 8.66 percent surge in large gold mining shares. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.18 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil