CAPE TOWN - A South African teenager and a Kenyan environmental activist will feature at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which starts on Tuesday. The annual meeting has been touted as being more "action-orientated" in 2020, with the aim of achieving "systemic change to return the planet to a sustainable path".

17-year-old Ayakha Melithafa, from the Western Cape's Eerste River, is well known for advocating a low-carbon footprint in her community.

She also pushes for the inclusion of diverse voices in climate activism. Last year, Melithafa took part in the United Nations high level talks on climate. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunburg led the youths.

Kenya's Wanjuhi Njoroge founded #SaveOurForestsKE, a campaign that raises awareness about the decimation of forests. It led to a nine-month ban on national forest logging in the country. At the same UN meeting last year, Njoroge told leaders that it was the youth who led climate initiatives.