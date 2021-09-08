WATCH: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks inflation targeting

SOUTH African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago will deliver a virtual keynote address on 21 years of inflation targeting. Kganyago was invited by the University of Stellenbosch to speak. The address will be live-streamed from 12.45pm to 2pm. Watch here. The Reserve Bank has been controlling inflation, so that it doesn't “shoot through the roof“. For many years inflation has been relatively low.

The Reserve Bank's policy of inflation targeting involves raising interest rates when inflation rises. But while acknowledging an increased inflation risk, the Reserve Bank did not raise interest rates at its most recent monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. However, all indications are that we have reached the bottom point in the interest rate cycle and that rates will rise gradually from next year.