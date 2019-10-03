WATCH: South Africa’s risk premium limits room for rate cuts, says Reserve Bank









JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank’s ability to cut interest rates to boost the economy is limited by political and policy uncertainty and inflation that’s still not sufficiently anchored at the midpoint of its target range.

Investors pay a premium for South African debt to compensate for the risk of holding it and this constrains monetary policy by raising the interest rate needed to stabilize inflation, the central bank said in its bi-annual Monetary Policy Review on Tuesday. That’s partly due to deteriorating fiscal metrics caused by bailouts for state-owned companies such as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

While price growth has shifted close to the middle of the band of 3% to 6%, expectations remain above 4.5%, suggesting that the rate has not yet been anchored at the midpoint, according to the Reserve Bank.





“Were inflation lower, the repo outlook could be more accommodative,” it said. “If the sovereign risk premium were to come down, the neutral rate would moderate and monetary policy would enjoy more space. However, even a significantly more expansionary repo stance would very likely not deliver growth rates adequate to South Africa’s challenges, given acute constraints elsewhere in the economy.”





Business groups and the Reserve Bank have urged the government to implement structural reforms. The National Treasury published a policy paper in August proposing a raft of steps that could increase the average economic growth rate by 2.3 percentage points and create more than a million jobs over a decade.





Several of the ruling African National Congress’s alliance partners have rejected it.



