Watch: The most expensive and cheapest squads at the Fifa World Cup 2022

One of the biggest football tournaments, the Fifa World Cup 2022, kicks off on Sunday in Qatar.
While money makes the world go around, the same can be said in the football world as well.
The World Cup will see many football stars join up with their national teams to compete for the most coveted trophy in the sport.
As there will be an array of talent on the pitch, a host of wealth will accompany the games as well.
TikTok creator, John Nellis, took to the social media platform and shared the top 10 most valuable squads heading to the Fifa World Cup 2022.
Watch the video where he details the most expensive squads below and highlights some of the most valued players in the respective squads:
At number 10, the Uruguay squad comes in worth £355 million, with the most expensive being England, worth £1.22 billion.
He also went on to showcase the cheapest squads at the tournament, with Nellis saying that all of the clubs combined, end up being cheaper than the most expensive squad at the World Cup, England.
Watch his video below:
