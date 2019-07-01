To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

JOHANNESBURG - The rand managed to dip just below the R14.10/$ mark as the United States and China committed to reignite trade negotiations once again at the G20 on Saturday according to Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.





Manufacturing PMI is due from the United Kingdom, the US and the EU today, while new vehicle sales and business confidence are due locally.





Attention remains focussed on the G20 summit, while a resumption of trade talks between the US and China is stimulating some risk appetite in the market.





The rand is trading at R14.09/$, R15.99/€ and R17.89/£.





The current risk on environment could see the rand test the R14.00 mark with a range of R14.00 to R14.15 expected for today.



