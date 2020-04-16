WATCH: The rand stumbles as risk sentiment sours

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand succumbed to renewed risk aversion, wiping out previous session gains as pandemic-related concerns and data releases painted a sombre picture of the state of the global economy according to NKC Research.

The disappointing data releases included a steep drop in US retail sales – the largest on record – as a foreboding of the consumer pullback and points to a massive collapse in consumer outlays in Q1-Q2. The global economic shut-down will force the Fed and other central banks to keep rates near the zero-lower bound for the foreseeable future and will also force them to continue to purchase large amounts of debt. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.65 percent weaker at R18.67/$. The rand traded flat overnight. Expected range today R18.50/$ - R19.00/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-3.15 percent) sustained losses yesterday, in line with global stock indices. In local news, large bank stocks (-8.04 percent) traded deep in the red as investor fears were re-ignited after large US banks reported weaker-than-expected earnings results. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.91 percent) traded on the back foot.

Brent crude oil