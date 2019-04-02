The UK-SA Tech Hub in partnership with Future Females are proud to announce the official launch of the Future Females Business School Program. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The UK-SA Tech Hub in partnership with Future Females are proud to announce the official launch of the Future Females Business School Program at Work in Progress at the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town. This is the third local tech empowerment initiative the recently launched by the Tech Hub, and this is one part a part of their greater vision and mission to support Female Entrepreneurs and Gender Inclusion in tech spaces in South Africa.

Through this partnership, 50 successful candidates will develop their skills in a three-month program aimed at providing the entrepreneurial skills needed to register and launch their businesses.

The program uses various skills-development seminars, ranging from writing an effective business plan, to building their business’s online presence, to help them develop their ideas into fully-fledged businesses.

The program also features guest experts, including serial entrepreneurs, executives, and coaches, who cover critical personal development topics such as ’How to overcome fear of failure’, and ’How to uncover your true passion’. The selected businesses will use technology to generate sustainable incomes for their female founders, whilst also delivering positive impact in their community.

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, said, "Earlier this year we established the UK-South Africa Tech Hub to help deliver on our commitment to support inclusive growth in the technology sector in South Africa. The UK-South Africa Tech Hub is the first in a global network of international tech partnerships developed by the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), to help build digital ecosystems that will facilitate sustainable economic growth and development".

"We are very proud of the work that the UK-South Africa Tech Hub is doing to support gender inclusion and empower female entrepreneurs in the technology sector. By partnering with Future Females Business School, we hope to see more female entrepreneurs in South Africa grow and scale their businesses," concluded Casey.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE