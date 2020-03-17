We are NOT recalling cash because of Covid-19, says SA Reserve Bank
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has announced that they will not be withdrawing banknotes and coins because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
SARB said that it has been made aware of fake news that involve a scam claiming that it is “recalling” money from the public.
SARB said in a statement, "It is believed that criminal elements are visiting the homes of members of the public telling them to hand over banknotes in their possession because the banknotes have been contaminated with the coronavirus.
"These criminal elements carry fake SARB identification and provide false receipts in lieu of the banknotes “collected” which they purport can be collected from any of the banks. The SARB has neither withdrawn any banknotes or coins nor issued any instruction to hand in banknotes or coins that may be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus."
SARB further expressed that they will not, under any circumstances, send employees or representatives to collect cash from the public.
"If members of the public are approached by individuals purporting to be SARB employees or representatives, to hand in their cash, they should refuse and contact local police. There currently is no evidence that the Covid-19 virus is transmitted through the use of banknotes and coins."
SARB further stated that they continue to encourage members of the public to follow basic hygiene practice and clean their hands often.
South Africa has 62 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19, Heath Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Monday with more cases yet to be verified.
