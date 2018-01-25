JOHANNESBURG - Cyril Ramaphosa's position as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa has been a magnet for investors and world leaders who are keen to hear his position on the country's future direction.
Ramaphosa was in Davos in 2017 and is again at the head of the SA delegation this year, and Makhubela said there is a marked upturn in the levels of engagement with South Africa's deputy president.
"There is a greater deal of interest this time around on the deputy president, mainly because he is here, also seen as the leader of the ruling party, and, of course, on that capacity people want to find out a lot from him," Makhubela said.
A statement from the Presidency said that the bilaterals with May and Rasmussen, will take place on Team South Africa's final day at WEF in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
"The South African delegation to the World Economic Forum 2018 (WEF) in Davos Switzerland, has been assuring partner governments, investors and finance institutions that South Africa is politically stable, that the country is improving governance of state-owned enterprises and that investment opportunities are plentiful," the statement added.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE