As the temperatures plummeted in Switzerland over the last day or two, I had the pleasure of attending The Davos Circle, an event hosted by Professor Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), that recognises veterans of WEF. What struck me forcefully this time round, is how few Africans were in attendance, suggesting that few of us have been part of the gathering for ten years or more.

Over the past few decades, Africa has been a hot topic on many fronts. Usually, the narrative extends to wanting to ‘help’ us on the continent at our cost, oft with the misunderstanding that we are one single homogenous people and not 54 independent countries. This has led to an upswelling of calls for “Africa for Africans” as foreign companies and powers take the wealth generated on the continent back to their homelands.

Yet, for Africa to be for its people, more Africans need to have a seat at the table at events such as the WEF. For to be informed is to be empowered, and with a growing call for cross-border collaboration across the continent itself, the more aware and informed we are, the more enabled we will be to own our future. Talking of Africa’s sustainability, I also attended a session to do with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which speaks very much to this theme.

A highlight to date for me, was the Bloomberg Luncheon earlier in the week, at which I was enthused by the interest and optimism in Africa by such leaders as Larry Fink, the CEO of Black Rock, who remarked that our global current situation is going to get better not worse, and how their funders are looking for true investment opportunities on the continent. This was echoed by Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citibank, who also shared her faith in Africa as the next big possibility. Other hot topics that are agenda items, include the ongoing discussions around climate change, coupled with its effect on the economy.

On Day Two, I wrote of how we need to look to nature to find the solutions to many of the dilemmas we face on this planet at present. Today, I want to take this a little further, drawing on a session at Davos on Day three that speaks to the ‘circular economy’, what industry needs to do to transform their operational and business output to scale, and how a shift in mindset can, not only save the planet but increase commercial outcomes. In essence, we need to make the most of what we already have.

As noted in the session, circularity has not taken off yet since most initiatives emanate from a single company itself. Consequently, the downside and upside supply or value chains have been excluded and therefore the concentric circles of economy have been missing. Imagine if you will, the pebble thrown into the pond and the ripple effect. With cross-linking and collaboration across multiple stakeholders, the ripple effect becomes natural.

But it will take commitment, policy change and capital investment to re-gear existing operations, something the bottom-line followers may baulk at in the short term, but that will reap rewards in the long term, especially considering the finite natural resources we have on offer. While economic and environmental challenges form the crux of this year’s meeting, we must not forget to celebrate heroes and culture. Philanthropy has made a welcome agenda item at this year’s meeting, with the opening Crystal Awards celebrating and recognising a diversity of people who have given of themselves to making the world a better place for all. Several discussion points on this year’s agenda have also explored the necessary role of philanthropists in the private-public partnership mix, because whilst will, spirit and determination can go a long way, the financial resources to make it all happen are a must.