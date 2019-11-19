Wesgro says it helped bring more than R10bn into the Western Capes economy









File photo: Pexels CAPE TOWN - Cape Town and the Western Cape's official Tourism and Trade, Investment Promotion Agency, Wesgro on Tuesday announced that it helped to bring R10.73 billion into the provincial economy in the 2018/19 financial year. It said it has also assisted in generating close to 4,000 jobs for Western Cape. “Wesgro has an unwavering commitment to growing the economy and creating jobs in the Western Cape and South Africa. This is what motivates our board, senior managers and staff, each and every day. “To achieve this overarching objective, we set stretch targets that push our small agency to do as much as possible with the resources it has at its disposal,” said Professor Brian Figaji, chairman of the Wesgro board. The announcement was made during Wesgro’s annual review event held in Cape Town.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said Wesgro played an important role in attracting direct investment into the Western Cape, growing exports and marketing the province as a top tourist destination.





More than R10 billion into the Western Cape's economy for the 2018/19 financial year. FILE IMAGE/ANA





“And this past year they not only achieved all targets but also exceeded a number of targets. In addition, their approach to linking business with government has built connections that are invaluable both during economic challenges and in times of prosperity. We look forward to another year of collaborative efforts to grow the economy and create jobs in the Western Cape," said Maynier.

Wesgro chief executive, Tim Harris said: "When reflecting on the 2018/19 financial year and the work of Wesgro during this challenging period, one keyword comes to mind: collaboration. The ability to work together in finding solutions, across different levels of governments, and between government and the private sector, is not easy. But it is essential in overcoming the many complex hurdles that face our economy."

- African News Agency (ANA)