CAPE TOWN - Cape Town and the Western Cape's official Tourism and Trade, Investment Promotion Agency, Wesgro on Tuesday announced that it helped to bring R10.73 billion into the provincial economy in the 2018/19 financial year.
It said it has also assisted in generating close to 4,000 jobs for Western Cape.
“Wesgro has an unwavering commitment to growing the economy and creating jobs in the Western Cape and South Africa. This is what motivates our board, senior managers and staff, each and every day.
“To achieve this overarching objective, we set stretch targets that push our small agency to do as much as possible with the resources it has at its disposal,” said Professor Brian Figaji, chairman of the Wesgro board.
The announcement was made during Wesgro’s annual review event held in Cape Town.