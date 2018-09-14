CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape-based companies will explore the Russian market and expand their footprint at the WorldFood Moscow exhibition which will take place in Russia from September 17-20.

Bridge of Hope Wines and SalemCo International will be part of a group of 25 South African companies that received financial support from the department of trade and industry’s export marketing and investment assistance scheme (EMIA) to participate in the event.

According to the department, the objective of the SA national pavilion which will be set up by the dti at the WorldFood Moscow is to promote South Africa’s agro-processing industry in order to consolidate and establish the market presence of South Africa products in Russia. The pavilion is also expected to generate greater returns for the South African agro-processing and related industries at the show and within the Russian market.

Bridge of Hope Wines chief executive, Rosemary Mosia, said they were extremely excited and grateful to be going to the WorldFood Moscow for the second time. She said she hoped that this time they would be able to conclude some deals in order to expand their brand and wine in Russia.

The business is already exporting to Ghana, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Belgium, Malaysia, Senegal and Peru.

The financial manager of the Hermanus-based SalemCo International, Lee-Anne Kruger, who produces Rooibos tea, dried fruits, olive oil, chilli sauce and biltong, said she hoped to connect with food and drink buyers or distributors at the event.

Kruger said her main clients are distributors and also supermarket chains, with whom they would like to establish contacts within Russia.

