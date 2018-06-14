CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town announced plans in April this year to combat traffic congestion in Cape Town by investing in a R481 million traffic-relief construction project.

This came after the City’s draft budget for the 2018/2019 year was submitted at Council. The City’s traffic congestion remains an increasing nightmare for motorists. Just last year, Cape Town was named the most congested city, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2017 which measures congestion on the road of 390 countries around the world.

The City’s mayoral committee Member for Transport and Urban Development, Brett Herron reportedly said on June 12 that this funds had been allocated for congestion relief projects which will take place over three financial years, starting July 1 2018, reports Business Tech.

Six projects are reportedly under construction, two in Kuils River, two in Kommetjie, one in Somerset West and one in Milnerton. There are an additional 16 projects that are in the planning and design phase.

This is a list of the completed projects so far:

- Plattekloof Road turned into a dual carriageway between Gert van Rooyen and De Grendel Avenues in Bothasig, in conjunction with private developers

- Upgrade of the R300/Bottelary interchange in Kuils River, in conjunction with the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works and the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral)

- Extension of Amandel Road from Bottelary Road to the Bottelary River bridge

- Extension of Saxdowns Road from the Haasendal development to the intersection with Halleria Street, completing the missing link between the Langverwacht and Bottelary Roads, in conjunction with private developers

- Extension of Jip de Jager Road from Van Riebeeckshof to Racecourse Road in Bellville, in conjunction with private developers

6 road construction projects underway:

- Widening of Van Riebeeck Road/Strand Street between the R300 and Peter Barlow Road, as well as the widening of the Van Riebeeck Road/R300 north-bound off-ramp in conjunction with Sanral;

- The dualling of Langverwacht Road between Amandel Road and the Zevenwacht Link Road

- The dualling of Kommetjie Road between Capri Drive and Ou Kaapse Weg

- The dualling of Ou Kaapse Weg between Kommetjie Road and Noordhoek Main Road

- Dualling of Broadway Boulevard from Beach to Main Roads in Somerset West

- Dualling of Bosmansdam Road between Montague Drive and Koeberg Road, in conjunction with private developers.

While some commuters face traffic congestion on a daily basis, these are some apps that can beat traffic congestion.

Waze Picture: Waze. (Screengrab). Waze is a free traffic app available on Google Play Store. This apps tells you about traffic congestion and accidents in real-time. It also provides route changes which will save you time in sitting in traffic. Sygic Picture: Sygic. (Screengrab). This free GPS navigation app, also available on Google Play Store and the Apple Store serves several functions. It offers real-time traffic information, voice-guided information as well as speed limit warnings. This app can also be used in the "offline mode" which can help save your data.

Google Maps Picture: Google Maps. (Screengrab). This app is automatically installed on certain Android devices. Google Maps offers real-time updates, information on road closures and traffic incidents. You can discover various places such as shopping centres and even restaurants. This app will show you how you can arrive at your destination in the quickest time.

Traffic Reports Picture: Traffic Reports. (Screengrab). This app compiles data on traffic and weather. According to the app, weather also influences traffic conditions. The app provides information on traffic flows and conditions, road conditions, weather conditions and driving forecast.

Traffic SA Picture: Traffic SA. (Screengrab). This app provides traffic information for South African roads. Using your GPS location, the app shows you the traffic according to your region.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE