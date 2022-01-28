What the latest interest rate hike means for indebted South Africans

The South African Reserve Bank have announced an increase in the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4% and the prime lending rate to 7.5%. Rates are expected to continue rising throughout 2022, with economists forecasting further hikes of 25 basis points every quarter until the second quarter of 2023. This will have dire implications for South Africans who are already struggling with debt and the increased cost of living, especially those with bonds who’ve been riding the benefits of an unchanged repo rate for two years. An increase in the repo rate means an increase in the cost of credit and many consumers will feel a pinch with the increase of payments. Before taking on any further credit, Ayanda Ndimande, Strategic Business Development Manager: Retail Credit at Sanlam urges consumers to check their credit scores, reduce debt were possible and to budget well.

Overall, South Africans’ debt situation is getting worse, with the average debt-to-income ratio at an all-time high. This is according to the latest Debt Index from DebtBusters for Q3 of 2021, which shows that the average debt-to-net-income ratio now stands at 116% across all income bands and 145% for those taking home more than R20 000. With consumers already relying heavily on debt to supplement their income before the pandemic, the current debt situation is unfortunately no surprise. Ndimande explains that many South Africans find themselves in a financial situation where their debt repayments are higher than their income. “This is often due to unregulated lenders known as “Mashonisas” who extend loans without any affordability assessments. Many consumers are also financially responsible for their extended family and their income is insufficient to cover their needs and those of their dependents.”

Reputable loan providers will always do a credit check first to assess your credit worthiness, followed by an affordability check. This includes a set of questions aimed at evaluating your income, expenses, and other credit agreements. Do these three things first Before you consider borrowing money or applying for a loan, Ndimande stresses the importance of these three steps:

Check your credit report Your credit report will show you whether you are able to borrow money and will help you better understand your current credit position. You can check your credit score for free at any time via the Sanlam Credit Dashboard. Do an honest budget

Be honest with yourself and write down your current income versus your expenses. This should give you a clear idea of whether you can afford the extra debt you are considering taking on. Factor in the duration of the credit responsibility It is important to factor in the duration of the new credit responsibility by asking yourself the following question: “Will I be able to afford this a year from today?”