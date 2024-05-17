Who is Prosus’s new CEO Fabrício Bloisi?

All eyes will be on Fabrício Bloisi who will take the helm of Europe-based internet group Prosus and Naspers. This is his biography supplied by Prosus: – Bloisi is a prominent Brazilian entrepreneur known for his significant contributions to the technology sector in Latin America, especially within foodtech. Since 2015 he has served as Chairman, and from 2019 as CEO of iFood, the Prosus-owned leading foodtech company. He is also the founder of Movile Group, a Brazilian technology investment company.

– Bloisi founded Movile in 1998, at age 21. Under his leadership, Movile has expanded into 20+ digital businesses including iFood in 2013 – transforming the food delivery landscape in Latin America. Movile was one of few unicorns established in Brazil and today employs 6000+ people. – As the CEO of iFood, Bloisihas overseen the company’s growth to over 90 million deliveries per month, working with more than 350 000 restaurants and 300 000 delivery partners. In 2022, iFood directly and indirectly moved $20 billion (R364bn) in gross production value, impacting 0.53% of Brazil's gross domestic product. - Bloisi has a strong track record of building organisations through acquisitions and market consolidation – it’s core to his leadership philosophy. The Harvard Business Review considers him as an “innovator strategist” and a Forbes article describes his style as “more Silicon Valley than Wall Street”.