CAPE TOWN - The president of the African Nation Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be sworn in as the president of South Africa today at 2pm, this may turn things around on who will be delivering the National Budget Plan on the 21 February 2018.

The chief economist at Pan African Investment and Reaserch, Iraj Abedian says it is very likely that Ramaphosa will not retain the current Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in his cabinet. Abedian believes that Gigaba's alleged involvement in 'state capture' is the main reason for this.

"It will be problematic for Ramaphosa to retain him when appointing a new cabinet," Abedian said.

Jacob Zuma's resignation on Wednesday night has left the Republic wondering what will happen to his cabinet.

Zuma departs with the highest record of cabinet reshuffles in SA's government history.

Wayne Duvenage, the CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), recently called on the ruling party to move with urgency to reshuffle the cabinet and remove those who have clearly been deployed to fulfill roles to advance Zuma’s capture of the state.

MINISTERS AT STAKE

Duvenage has pinpointed Gigaba, Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane, the Energy Minister David Mahlobo, the Minister of Public Enterprises Lynn Brown, Minister of Public Service and Administration Faith Muthambi, the Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini and the Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane as first people to who need to be removed of their positions.

According to Fin24, there are a number of people who may replace Gigaba.

The candidates include former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, ex-Treasury director-general and current Standard Bank CEO Lungisa Fuzile, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize

Section 27, an organisation fighting for social justice, hopes that the new leadership will fix the economy, and make it work for the majority of our people, not the privileged few.

In 2009, when the ousted president Zuma took reigns after the former president Thabo Mbeki resigned. The finance minister of that time, Trevor Manuel was moved to the position of Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE