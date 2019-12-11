CAPE TOWN – The South African Wine Industry Information and Systems (Sawis) says its estimates show that the country’s wine grape harvest next year will be equal to or larger than this year's output, but smaller than the average over the past five years.
Sawis said wine producers realised a yield of 1.244 million tons this year, and the average wine grape crop over the past five years was 1.360 million tons.
“At this early stage we evaluate the wine grape crop size according to the prevailing seasonal conditions up to now,” said Conrad Schutte, consultation service manager of the wine industry body Vinpro.
“Depending on the cultivar and wine goal, the grapes will still develop and ripen over the next 60 to 100 days before being harvested.
"In this window, the environmental conditions and management inputs will have a substantial effect on the final quality and size,” he said.