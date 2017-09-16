STELLENBOSCH - Atterbury, a South African property developer and investor is set to develop a new 15,000 square meters Medical Hospital worth R350 million in Stellenbosch.

Atterbury says it looks forward to delivering a modern, sustainable health care facility that supports Mediclinic in bringing even more of the best available care to the Winelands community for years to come.

It is understood that the development of a bigger private hospital responds to an increasing demand by the community and will mean residents of Stellenbosch and Winelands surrounding areas will no longer have to travel long distances to access specialist medical services.

Western Cape Development Manager for Atterbury, Gerrit van den Berg says, "This is our first project for Mediclinic, and it is an exciting development for Atterbury. As Stellenbosch is a very historic and protected town, Atterbury has taken special care to get the relevant approvals such as environmental, rezoning, and building plans".

The company revealed that the hospital is located along the R44 Strand Road, at the corner of Elsie du Toit Drive and the new building is designed to meet Mediclinic’s specifications, but also includes special design features that reflect its unique location in Stellenbosch.

The construction of Mediclinic Stellenbosch began in May this year, and the new hospital is scheduled for completion in March 2019.

Atterbury has got over 22 years years experience in property development and investment. It has established a national and international track record of developing, investing and managing quality properties and building long-term relationships.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE