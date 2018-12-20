The winner of the R46 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from the 8 December 2018 draw is a 44-year old woman from Rustenberg. Photo; File

DURBAN - The winner of the R46 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from the 8 December 2018 draw is a 44-year old woman from Rustenberg. This woman recently started her short-term contract working as a construction worker just a few months ago after enduring 9 years of unemployment.

She recalls how hard things have been for her and her children: She said, "It has been very painful to not be able to provide my children with even their basic needs. One of the most painful things I’ve had to go through as a parent was to not be able to pay for my son’s participation in the matric farewell party – that really pained me".

Concerned about her safety following her newly found wealth, the winner said that she was planning on moving out of the small town as soon as possible.

“Where I come from, everyone who knows me knows that I am a regular LOTTO player, I never miss an opportunity to become a millionaire even if I only have R5 to spend on a ticket. When word broke that the National Lottery was looking for the new jackpot winner who was infact from our town, people already suspected that it was me who has won”, she said.

The winner continued to say that the first thing she wants to do with her new fortune, is to buy a house for her and her family in an urban area where her children can access quality education. She also has plans to develop herself by improving her own level of education.

She said, "I will focus on upgrading my level of education. This is something I’d like to do for myself to restore my dignity. I’d like to also look into money management training to help me to continue handle money correctly".

The financial advice I received from ITHUBA has been a really good start for me. I was able to make wise investment decisions and I am comfortable to say that this money will guard me and my family our whole lives”, said the emotional winner.

