Wits Business School partners with Equity RT to give staff and students access to data

DURBAN - The University of the Witwatersrand Business School to partner with Equity RT to give staff and students access to data from anywhere at anytime EquityRT is a new age innovative provider of financial markets and economic research data. All Wits students can now access this platform for their financial and economic data needs. With 20 years of experience in financial markets, EquityRT has been challenging the financial market data industry across the globe and has brought a future ready platform that is versatile and well suited for students about to enter the financial industry.

Director of PDM at the Wits Business School, Dr Jones Mensah said, "With EquityRT, it is now possible to incorporate industry-leading data, economic news and research and analytics into the teaching curriculum, as well as staff and student research. The platform is customisable to meet our Commerce, Law and Management (CLM) faculties' teaching and research needs and this enhancement of the curriculum will properly position Wits University as a leading research-intensive university".

EquityRT platform allows students to work remotely and, in any location, allowing them to focus more time and effort on learning. Indeed, this was one of the aspects that attracted Wits to EquityRT at the outset.

"Unlike the other offerings, EquityRT provides a web-based platform, without the need for computer terminals which makes it easy for data to be accessed from any computer anywhere, as long as Wits staff or student library credentials are used. In addition, EquityRT has an appealing interface and user experience," said Mensah.

He added, "For students, the EquityRT experience will give a competitive edge in a demanding job market and tools that can be relied upon throughout one's career". .

"EquityRT sees this as the start of an exciting journey and we are delighted to be able bring this fresh innovation to Wits, that will not only assist in their ambition to be a leading research-intensive university, but also empower the future analysts entering the financial industry," concluded Vijen Surjooram, Managing Director of EquityRT South Africa.

