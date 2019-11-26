CAPE TOWN - Close to $1.5 trillion financing gap for women-led small and medium-sized enterprises still exists in globally and about 70 percent of women are financially excluded in Africa.
The continent has a $42 billion financing gap between men and women and women, who are the majority of farmers in Africa, face financing gap of close to $16 billion.
President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina said an overwhelming 90 percent of women pay back their loans and that is why smart banks would lend to women.
Adenisa addressed delegates at the Global Gender Summit taking place in Kigali, Rwanda from November 25 - 27.
The Summit, being held in Africa for the first time is held with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action and also focuses on how to fast track economic, social and political opportunities for women, and girls.