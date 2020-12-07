Women march in major cities to protest over gender wage gap

JOHANNESBURG - WOMEN of South Africa (WoSA), a newly-found movement, delivered memoranda to the JSE, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Union Buildings on Friday calling for the gender wage gap to be outlawed by making it a criminal offence to pay women less than men for the same job in South Africa. WoSA, which includes women from various sectors of the economy, including business, political and civil society, took to the streets on Friday and marched across all major cities, demanding full inclusion in the economy. The ILO Global Wage report's 2018/19 statistics showed that women continue to be paid 28 percent less than men, with South Africa having the world's highest wage inequality overall. PwC's REMchannel 2018 publication also showed that the female representation at senior management and executive levels in South Africa was still on average only at 20 percent. WoSA said it was of the firm view that gender equality was a constitutional prerogative.

The women were demanding that both the government and private sector should take decisive action to ensure that more women were involved in economic participation.

They want the government to develop a five-year gender strategy intended to accelerate the participation of women in the economy.

They also called for the establishment of an Annual Gender Barometer (AGB) to measure the extent to which women were at the centre of the South African economy.

Their memorandum was signed and accepted by Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Director for Wise 4 Afrika, women's empowerment organisation, advocate Brenda Madumise, said they wanted gender equality to become a reality for all women in South Africa.

“Decision-makers need to understand that they can't continue to make policies and interventions without us. Currently, the economy remains masculine in its design and implementation and we want that to change,” Madumise said.

“We have failed for the last 26 years to hold decision-makers accountable, and we have given them a pass and it can't continue anymore. We are now demanding action and in a way that resonates with what we are looking for as women of this country.”

The memoranda call for the country's economic recovery plan to adopt a gender lens in its implementation, and fast-tracking legislation and other policy instruments which promote gender equality.

They also want a national framework ensuring 40 percent procurement is set aside for women-owned businesses and that banks and other financiers also come on board to help fund them.

WoSA is planning a national private sector engagement envisaged to take place no later than February 28 in the new year.

BUSINESS REPORT