Worker dies after explosion at Quantum Foods’ feed mill

Quantum Foods, a diversified feeds and poultry business, yesterday informed the markets that a fatal incident had occurred at its Malmesbury feed mill on Monday after an explosion occurred. The explosion resulted in the injury of three individuals, one of whom succumbed to their injuries during the night. The two other individuals sustained serious injuries and were currently receiving treatment but were in a stable condition.

“At this stage, the cause of the explosion is unknown and an independent investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident has been launched by the company. All safety protocols were followed during and after the incident, and automated emergency equipment was successfully activated. Fire services were able to bring the resultant fire under control and stabilised the environment,” the company said. Quantum Foods said physical damage at the property was limited to the raw material intake area and at present, operating activities outside the affected area of the feed mill could continue. “The board and management of Quantum Foods extends their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. The company will provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and families during this difficult time,” it said.