World Bank loan will boost foreign reserves and reduce call on domestic bond market

THE $750 million, or R11.6 billion, loan to South Africa approved on January 21 follows many months of negotiations with the multilateral financial institution. It will boost the January foreign reserves by an equivalent amount and reduce the call on the domestic bond market as well. The World Bank loan follows that of the BRICS New Development Bank loan of $0.4bn received on November 15, 2021. That loan only matures in September 2046.

In its media release, the Treasury said the World Bank loan would support the government’s efforts of protecting the poor and vulnerable from the adverse socio-economic impacts of the pandemic and supporting a resilient and sustainable economic recovery. In other words, this money will most likely be used to extend the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme beyond its current March 2022 expiry date, but whether this is so will be revealed on February 23, when the 2022/23 Budget is presented in Parliament. The Treasury said on January 29 that the World Bank loan would not be ring-fenced for Covid-19 relief. The Treasury media release said the loan would be used to modernise the country’s social protection and health services and to improve delivery systems, which will apply even beyond the pandemic.

“It also enhances financial sector stability, specifically the establishment of a deposit insurance scheme. It further supports South Africa’s commitment to climate change,” the statement said. A deposit insurance scheme has been a subject of discussion between the Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank since the 1990s, so it would help to provide comfort for depositors given the collapse of Regal Bank and the VBS Mutual Bank. “The World Bank budget support is coming at a critical time for us and will contribute towards addressing the financing gap stemming from additional spending in response to the Covid-19 crisis,” said Dondo Mogajane, the director-general of the Treasury.

He said it was a low interest loan, but the actual rate was not disclosed, but on January 29 it said the rate may be disclosed in the February 23 Budget. In most World Bank loans the rate is well below that available in the international capital market. A loan, however, normally involves an upfront fee of 0.25 percent. The Treasury also said on January 29 that such a fee or any other facilitation fee may be revealed in the February 23 Budget. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the World Bank Group has deployed over $157bn to fight the health, economic and social impacts of the pandemic, the fastest and largest crisis response in its history.

The financing is helping more than 100 countries, including South Africa, to strengthen pandemic preparedness, protect the poor and jobs, and jump-start a climate-friendly recovery. To address the difference in vaccination rates between the developed world and the developing world, the World Bank is also providing support to more than 50 low- and middle-income countries, more than half of which are in Africa, with the purchase and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines and is making available $20bn in financing for this purpose until the end of 2022. South Africa will also benefit from this as it will help to supply South African-made vaccines to countries in the rest of Africa.

“With this DPL (Development Policy Loan), we have partnered with the government to provide much-needed relief from the impacts of the most serious economic crisis South Africa has experienced in the past 90 years, while tackling long-standing challenges to growth and development,” said Marie Françoise Marie-Nelly, World Bank country director for South Africa. “This support aims to put the country on a more resilient and inclusive growth path by leveraging South Africa’s strength to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 crisis through their strong social safety net and by advancing critical economic reforms,” Marie-Nelly said. The World Bank and other international loans will have spillover effects on other countries in the region, as South Africa is the second-largest economy in Africa. That is why it is crucial for South Africa to once again achieve the 5 percent growth rates of the Thabo Mbeki presidency.