World Economic Forum warns of growing cyber risks in 2025

These challenges are deepening disparities between developed and emerging economies, widening gaps across sector and straining both large and small organisations.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025, released on Monday, highlights escalating complexities in cyberspace, driven by rapid technological advances, geopolitical uncertainty, and growing supply chain vulnerabilities.

The report identifies key concerns, with 54% of large organisations citing supply chain interdependencies as the primary barrier to achieving cyber resilience. Geopolitical tensions are exacerbating risks, with one in three CEOs expressing fears over cyber espionage and intellectual property theft. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are creating a paradox: while 66% of organisations expect AI to significantly impact cybersecurity, only 37% have processes in place to assess AI tool security.

“Cyberspace is more complex and challenging than ever,” said Jeremy Jurgens, the managing director of the World Economic Forum. “Collaboration between public and private sectors is crucial to secure the benefits of digitalization for all.”

The report also highlights workforce challenges, with two-thirds of organisations facing a critical skills gap. Since 2024, the deficit has grown by 8%, leaving only 14% of organisations confident in their current cybersecurity talent.