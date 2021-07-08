World, SA fiscally ill-prepared for next cyclical downturn, warns Schroders

SCHRODERS has warned that many countries, including South Africa, were fiscally ill-prepared for the next cyclical downturn as the world economy emerges from the great lockdown. The global investment manager said yesterday that economic growth progress remained patchy across the world.

Schroders chief economist Keith Wade said the overall picture was one of developed markets outperforming emerging markets, with economies like India and Brazil struggling to contain the virus. Wade said the other fault line opened up by the pandemic had been inequality within economies, which has likely increased on both an income and wealth metric. “In emerging markets, Brazil, South Africa and Chile are expected to be running a deficit smaller than in 2019 by 2025, though Mexico and Indonesia will be close,” Wade said.

“Brazil is expected to top 100 percent of GDP (gross domestic product), while South Africa and India are both forecast to see debt rise above 80 percent of GDP. Against this backdrop, there are no easy answers for investors who will need to ride the disruptive trends and find the pockets of growth in the world economy. “What seems clear is that governments may now be playing a greater role in driving those trends.” Global governments have been forced to borrow staggering amounts of money during 2020 to support households and firms as restrictions on activity were imposed.

Most of the borrowing was due to expansionary fiscal policy, but a significant amount was down to lost revenues too. As a result of higher borrowing, debt levels are expected to reach unprecedented levels as a share of GDP, which will inevitably raise questions about affordability and sustainability. However, Schroders senior economist Azad Zangana said public finances would improve, and most countries were expected to come out of the danger zone as economies reopen and recover.

“Indeed, based on the International Monetary Fund’s projections, we find that just under a third of countries return to a healthy position, with fiscal space and above trend growth,” Zangana said. “These include South Africa, Brazil, Australia and Germany: 39 percent do not complete their recovery, but do have fiscal space. These countries may need to spend more to get back to the healthy zone.” Meanwhile, Moody’s Investor Services said non-resident investors enhanced the local currency funding base, mostly in South Africa.

South Africa was among four African countries with the highest shares of non-resident participation in their local currency markets. “In South Africa, non-resident holdings of local currency debt has ranged from 30-40 percent of total local currency debt over the past decade, supported by the inclusion of domestic bonds in global local currency bond indices and by a track record of monetary policy effectiveness and financial stability,” the ratings agency said. [email protected]