The building will have two towers. Tower A is expected to be launched by March 1st, 2019 while Tower B will be launched by August 1s, 2018.





Demolition for the development began in March 2014.





An artist's impression of The Marc. Photo: Supplied





The name of the development, MARC, is actually an acronym of the precinct's location which is Maude Street and Rivonia Road. The development is based in the Sandton CBD.





The development will have two office towers as well as a retail centre that will have fashion stores, restaurants, general retail, a gym and medical suites.





The first tower of the development will have 12 floors and the second tower will have 17 floors.





Some of the stores that people can look forward to includes Pick n Pay, Food Lovers Market, Tasha's, Starbucks and Clicks amongst others.





An artist's impression of The Marc. Photo: Supplied

The construction phases of the building created about 3000 jobs. Women make up 6% of that number. Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd are the developers of the project.





This development will also have 6.5 basement parking floors and 3 462 parking bays and it has been designed to be environmentally sustainable.





An artist's impression of The Marc. Photo: Supplied







Tower A has 4-star and Tower B has a 5-star. These are independent standards that are awarded by the Green Building Council of South Africa for the environmental sustainability of the building's design as well as construction and management.





An artist's impression of The Marc. Photo: Supplied

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

