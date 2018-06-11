CAPE TOWN - South African tech start-up, Rain disrupted the mobile data industry by launching the first 4G data-only network and one data plan of R50 for 1 gig of data.

Rain operates on a data-only 4G network which charges a service of 5c per meg. According to their site, Rain promises a simple mobile plan without the fuss of contracts and where data bundles never expire.

When Rain was first introduced, they promised consumers data that never expires. Now, the mobile data provider has added a new feature which comprises of one plan that costs R50 per 1 gig of data, reports Business Insider.

Consumers only pay for the data that they use, at the end of the month.

Picture: Rain. (Screengrab).

How to register with Rain

Considering the affordability of this plan, you may wonder how you can go about registering.

Take a look below:

- You can join Rain online by filling in your relevant details.

- The next step is to choose your sim and device and you will receive free unlimited data days.

- The sim will then be delivered to your door.

- You can then enjoy up to 90 days of free unlimited data on rain’s 4G network.

- After your free unlimited data days, you then pay at the end of the month for the data that you used.

In other data news, mobile network operator Cell C on June 6 applied for an interdict against the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), claiming that they were not given enough time to implement the End-User and Subscriber Services Charter Regulations.

Following a move to shield consumers from high data cost and out-of-bundle rates, Icasa in May published regulations that all network providers were required to adhere to such as rolling over unused data to the following month.

After the announcement, network providers with the likes of MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C said that they were working on a strategy to somehow implement the new rules by June 8. However, MTN, Telkom and Cell C then reportedly requested an extended deadline. According to My Broadband, Cell C has now taken to court to request an interdict against Icasa.

Cell C lodged an interdict on with a hearing set for 14:00 pm on June 7, said Senior Manager for External Communications, Candice Jones. According to Jones, Cell C was forced to launch the application as they requested a deadline on numerous occasions.

Business Report asked Cell C how this will affect customers if the interdict is refused. “We substantially comply with the regulations. Customers can be assured that any impact will be managed by Cell C so as to have as little impact as possible on them. We will comment on next steps following the process this afternoon”, said Jones.

Cell C reportedly claims that they were not given enough time to implement the changes. The network provider claims that they are committed to complying with the new regulations however the time window that they were given was not enough. Cell C said that it requires a minimum of 6 months to comply with these regulations. While they are compliant with many of the provisions, extra time is needed to roll out changes across Cell C’s product suite, said Jones.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE