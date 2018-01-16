CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste’s vacant plot near Paarl in the Cape Winelands is on the market for a staggering R15 million.

His plot lies within the uber-wealthy community of the Val de Vie estate.

Picture: Gentleman's Estate (Val de Vie)

The luxury Val de Vie security estate forms part of 13 Gentleman’s Estates developments.

It is reported that there has been “overwhelming” interest since the plot has been put up for sale.

The Gentleman’s Estate plots originally costed between R7.5 million to R9.95 million, and range in size from 1.2ha to 3.5ha.

Picture: The Polo Village (Val de Vie)

READ ALSO: REVEALED: This is what Markus Jooste said to staff in personal letter

Should you have R15 million lying around, Jooste's plot will enable you to take advantage of the safety and security in the Val de Vie community. Residents have access to several sports facilities such as a health club, tennis and squash courts, bike trails and membership of the Pearl Valley golf club.

You will have access to the Val de Vie restaurant and when you want to play polo, there is always space for you.

Restrictions

Living in Val de Vie does come with some rules though. For instance, there are restrictions to what type of animals or outbuildings are allowed on a Gentleman’s Estate.

Pigs are entirely forbidden while poultry is allowed, purely for the owner’s own use.

Commercial aviaries or commercial workshops are banned and growing tunnels are prohibited.

Reptiles of all sorts are also forbidden on the estate.

Unfortunately, if you enjoy commuting via helicopter you will be not be allowed to have a helicopter pad on the Gentleman’s Estate.

Picture: Pearl Valley Golf Course. (Val de Vie).

A brochure promoting the Gentleman's Estates development sums it up:

"Steeped in luxury, set amidst nature, this magnificent farmland of 2.94 hectares is the space you will have the freedom and pleasure of calling 'home'. Keep your own horses, cultivate vineyards, olive groves or organic vegetables – this property offers you an opportunity of a lifetime - a farm lifestyle within a greater, secure estate.

While Jooste stands to make R15 million from the sale of his property, his former company, Steinhoff suffered close to a R100 billion loss after he resigned abruptly.

Jooste’s resignation last month sent shock waves throughout the JSE.

His exit has been attributed to his alleged involvement in accounting fraud which dates back to 2015.

In December Steinhoff’s share price closed at R45.65 on the JSE and hit a low of R13.50 before closing .61.42% down at R17.61.

The former executive then wrote a personal letter to his colleagues to apologise for some of his “big mistakes”.

"It is time for me to move on and take the consequences of my behaviour like a man. Sorry that I have disappointed all of you and I never meant to cause any of you any harm".

ALSO READ: Disgraced Markus Jooste is now like a man without a horse

TOP STORY: Pick n Pay helps boost township businesses

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE